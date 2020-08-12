New Delhi: Hours after Indian-origin senator Kamala Harris was picked up as running mate by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the US Presidential Election, her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran on Wednesday said it is a proud moment for India. He said that the whole family is feeling happy about her. Also Read - Who is Kamala Harris? All You Need To Know About Joe Biden's Vice President Choice For 2020 US Elections

"Our family feels happy. My sister, her mother, would have been very proud of her daughter. It is a historic day for the Indian community," Balachandran said.

Expressing happiness about the news of his nice being picked up for the US presidential election, Balachandran he has sent her a congratulatory message.

“My sister passed away in 2009, Kamala came here to immerse her mother’s ashes in the Bay of Bengal. I spoke to her last time when I was in the US, in October-December last year. Today I sent her a message of congratulations,” he added.

He said if there is anything to choose between India and somebody else, provided it is not against US interests, Kamala will choose India.

“She could not come here frequently in the last couple of years as she is a Senator. She is Indian and likes India but that doesn’t mean that anything India says is right for her. She is also Jamaican, an African-American, she uses her own judgement,” he added further.

Harris, 55, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California and often has been described as a trailblazer by former president Barack Obama.

Biden, 77, made the announcement in a text message to his supporters on Tuesday afternoon, ending days of suspense about a week ahead of his virtual Democratic National Convention that would formally nominate him as the party’s candidate for the November 3 presidential elections.

“Joe Biden here. I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat Trump. Add your name to welcome her to the team,” Biden said in the text message.

If elected she would be the first ever women to be the vice president of the United States and the first ever Indian-American and African vice president of the country. Both Biden and Harris are expected to make a joint appearance later in the night.