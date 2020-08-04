New Delhi: As promised, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday organised a ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recital programme at his residence in Bhopal, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. Also Read - Tight Security, Live Telecast, Coded Invitation: How Ayodhya Preparing For Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on Aug 5

Notably, in a video message last week, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had welcomed the bhoomi pujan ceremony, which will take place in Ayodhya tomorrow, and said that he would organise a ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recital on August 4-a day before the ceremony in the temple town.

Today, he also changed his profile picture on his Twitter account:

Speaking to media after the programme, the Congress veteran said that his party will send 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya from the people of Madhya Pradesh, adding that the bricks were bought with donations from Congress members.

He further called August 5 a historic day, adding that the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recital was for the welfare of the people of Madhya Pradesh.

“We are sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya from the people of Madhya Pradesh, they were bought with donations from Congress members. It’s a historic day (tomorrow) for which entire country was waiting. Hanuman Chalisa recital was done for welfare of the state’s people”, he said.

Also today, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, welcomed the bhoomi pujan ceremony, remarking that ‘this programme with blessings of Lord Ram and his teachings should become a symbol of national unity, brotherhood and cultural amalgamation’.