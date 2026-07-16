Historic development for India as Skyroot Aerospace prepares for test-flight of India’s 1st private orbital rocket

In a historic leap for domestic space exploration, private firm Skyroot Aerospace has announced the maiden test flight of its seven-storey Vikram-1 orbital rocket under 'Mission Aagaman' on July 18, set to carry critical technology demonstration payloads from home soil.

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Skyroot Aerospace (IANS image)

New Delhi: India’s private space sector is on the cusp of a historic milestone as domestic firm Skyroot Aerospace prepares to launch Vikram-1, the nation’s first privately developed orbital rocket, on July 18. Slated to lift off from the renowned Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, this landmark maiden test flight represents a monumental leap for local aerospace innovation. This private rocket will carry critical technology demonstration payloads and unique art, ushering in a bold new era of commercial Indian space exploration. The launch will mark the first time an orbital-class rocket, fully designed and developed by a private player, will attempt to fly from Indian soil.

Historic development for India

“Concerned authorities have issued the necessary airspace and maritime notices, formally designating the restricted zones along Vikram-1’s ascent and impact corridor for launch day,” a statement said.

“We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on ground. We are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in a real flight environment for the first time. This is our first test flight, and we will be getting valuable data from it,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder and CEO, Skyroot Aerospace. The mission will be foundational to Skyroot’s aspirations of establishing launch cadence.

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Details on small satellite launch market

“The small satellite launch market is deeply constrained on the supply side. Meanwhile, the demand for services enabled by satellites in space will only continue to grow, creating opportunities for Skyroot,” the CEO said. The seven‑storey‑tall, multi‑stage vehicle is built with an all‑carbon composite structure and powered by in‑house propulsion systems, including 3D‑printed engines and high‑thrust solid‑fuel boosters.

What does ‘Mission Aagaman’ mean?

‘Mission Aagaman’, meaning “the arrival”, marks the company’s second mission following the successful suborbital flight of Vikram-S, the first private rocket to reach space from Indian soil, on November 18, 2022. It is designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 350 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), and its first test flight is targeting a 450 km orbit at 60-degree inclination.

(With inputs from agencies)