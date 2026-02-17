Historic development for India as nation's first private-sector helicopter Final Assembly Line inaugurated by Tata, it's located in...

Home

The inauguration of the H125 helicopter Final Assembly Line facility is a big step in India's civil and defence sovereignty.

India's first private-sector helicopter Final Assembly Line

India’s first private-sector helicopter Final Assembly Line: In a historic development for India’s air connectivity, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has inaugurated India’s first private-sector helicopter Final Assembly Line for the Airbus H125 at Vemagal in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. In the recent development, the H125 helicopter Final Assembly Line facility was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron today.

Present at the event in Vemagal were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, France’s Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, Catherine Vautrin, and Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

What Tata Sons Chairman said on H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line?

Tata Sons, Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said, “This partnership is a watershed for ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) in aerospace, marking the first time the Indian private sector will undertake the manufacturing, integration, testing and maintenance of a sophisticated rotary-wing platform in India. By building the civil H125 and potentially its military variant, H125M, in Vemagal, Tata and Airbus are ensuring that Indian operators have immediate access to world-class technology with localised maintenance and lifecycle support, thereby maximising helicopter availability.”

Landmark step in the nation’s journey

“We are proud to establish the H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line, a first in the private sector in India – a landmark step in the nation’s journey towards self-reliance in aerospace and defence. This facility reflects the growing depth of India’s industrial capabilities and the strength of our long-standing partnership with Airbus. Together, we are contributing to the creation of a globally competitive aerospace ecosystem in India,” N Chandrasekaran added in his speech highlighting the role of H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line.

Why the H125 FAL inauguration is big for India?

Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters has said that the inauguration of the H125 FAL is a defining step towards India’s civil and defence sovereignty when it comes to vertical lift capabilities.

The Airbus CEO also said that by establishing this facility with the Tata Group, Airbus is offering the Indian market a versatile and competitive platform with unrivalled performance that is ‘Made in India’ and tailored for missions across the country’s unique topography.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)