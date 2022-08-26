New Delhi: In a historic first to mark outgoing Chief Justice NV Ramana’s last day, the Supreme Court proceedings will be live-streamed from August 26, Friday. This comes as a significant development, as it is the first time that live-streaming is happening in the apex court since the 2018 verdict which approved for live-streaming of the proceedings. The apex court informed that the proceedings of the Chief Justice’s court, or the Ceremonial Bench, would be livestreamed through the NIC (National Informatics Centre) webcast portal today from 10:30 am. You can watch the proceedings by clicking on this LINK.Also Read - Supreme Court Allows Open Court Hearing For Review Against PMLA Judgment Today

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant”, the Supreme Court had said while giving nod to the live-streaming and video recording of court proceedings. On September 26, 2018, then Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar delivered a common judgment. Justice DY Chandrachud’s verdict was separat, but concurring. Live streaming will bring more transparency to judicial proceedings and effectuate the “public right to know”, the court had said.

20 CASES TO BE LIVE-STREAMED FOR THE FIRST TIME

For the first time, Supreme Court hearings – and judgments – on some 20 cases will be streamed. The most significant order will be on a petition seeking that political parties who offer freebies before elections be deregistered.

A three-judge bench headed by CJI Ramana and comprising justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar will pronounce its verdict on a PIL seeking ban on “irrational freebies” promised by political parties, which have the effect of “luring voters” and “increasing the budget deficit” of the state.

WHAT JUSTICE RAMANA SAID IN HIS FAREWELL SPEECH

“I hope that I stood up to the expectation which you expected from me. I discharged my duties as Chief Justice in whatever possible way. I have taken up two issues, all of you know, the infrastructure and the appointment of judges. Thanks to the support given by my brother and sister judges in Supreme Court and Collegium, we successfully appointed almost 224 judges in high courts,” shared the outgoing CJI while speaking at an event organised by the Delhi High Court Bar Association to bid him farewell.