New Delhi: Taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi-led Centre, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the government's 'well planned fight' against COVID-19 has put India in an 'abyss' of GDP reduction, job losses and highest daily cases, deaths of coronavirus.

"Modi Govt's 'well-planned fight' against Covid has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24% 2. 12 crore jobs lost 3. 15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans 4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths," Rahul tweeted, adding that for the government of India and the media 'sab changa si (all is well).

Modi Govt's 'well-planned fight' against Covid has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24%

4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths. But for GOI & media ‘sab changa si’. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2020

Gandhi’s tweet comes soon after India recorded an unprecedented spike in a single day as 97,570 fresh COVID cases were detected taking the total tally to 46,59,984. Notably, it is more than double the single day spike in the US, which is the only country ahead of India.

As many as 1,201 people succumbed to their infection in the past 24 hours, with the toll reaching 77,472 so far.

Out of the total cases, 9,58,316 are active, 36,24,196 have recovered so far. The first case was reported in the US on January 21, while in India it was on January 30. The US accounts for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 64,43,048 and 1,92,968 respectively.