Historic: Lance Naik Manju Becomes Indian Army’s First Woman Sky Diver With 10,000 ft Jump

Lance Naik Manju, who joined the Indian Army on 14 December 2019, has been described by her fellow soldiers as an "absolute warrior" who is willing to take on any challenge that comes her way.

New Delhi: In a historic first, Lance Naik Manju of Eastern Command became the first woman Soldier Sky Diver of the Indian Army. She jumped from a height of 10,000 ft from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv at the dropzone near Missamari (Assam). The Eastern Command called it an “inspiring act” that would set an example for other women in the Indian Army.

“L/NK (WMP) Manju of #EasternCommand became the first Woman Soldier Sky Diver of the Indian Army. She jumped yesterday from 10,000ft from an ALH. This inspiring act of hers will set an example for other women in the army,” tweeted EasternCommand_IA.

"L/NK (WMP) Manju of #EasternCommand became first Woman Soldier Sky Diver of the Indian Army. She jumped yesterday from 10,000ft from an ALH. This inspiring act of hers will set an example for other women in the army.

“If someone wants to achieve something and is willing to work hard for it, they will succeed. It depends on how strongly they want their dreams to come true. Wish the new female recruits and future military instructors to succeed in their duty and serve our country in the best way they can”, L/Nk Manju said.

All You Need To Know About Lance Naik Manju

L/Nk Manju, who joined the Indian Army on 14 December 2019, has been described by her fellow soldiers as an “absolute warrior” who is willing to take on any challenge that comes her way. Manju’s father is an agriculturist and she was born and raised in Dhamtan Sahib, Narwana, Dist Jind, Haryana. She completed her schooling at Dhamtan Sahib and moved to Bangalore in order to pursue higher education. Her training as a military police soldier began on 15 January 2019 when she joined the Indian Army’s 51 Sub Area Provost Unit as a L/Nk (WMP). She was trained by the skydiving training team of the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing for the jump. After completing 61 weeks of training, Manju was deployed to Assam where she started with her duties as a Military Police (MP). Her first assignment was in Golpara where she was tasked with maintaining law and order in military units.