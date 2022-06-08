Deoghar: Jharkhand’s Deoghar airport is all set to be functional for passenger flights soon. An IndiGo flight on Tuesday took off and landed at the newly-constructed Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, raising hopes of commercial flight launch soon.Also Read - This Kolkata to Varanasi Road Trip Takes You Through 3 States. Are You Ready?

The IndiGo 180-seater Airbus took off to Kolkata from Deoghar airport as a team of experts from Air Authority of India and DGCA oversaw the operation. The officials "found all technical aspects of the flight to be satisfactory", according to a report by Times of India.

Deoghar airport in Jharkhand | Key facts to know

Deoghar airport, the second in Jharkhand after Ranchi, will be a domestic airport where Airbus A-320 & A-321 can land on a runway, which is 2,500 meters.

Deoghar airpor has four parking bases for A-320 & A-321. Deoghar airport have six check-in counters, a departure conveyor, and two arrival conveyor belts. X-rays, security equipment, and CCTVs have also been installed inside the terminal”.

With its strategic location, the Deoghar airport will provide air connectivity to people from Dumka, Gonda, Banka, and the neighboring state of Bihar.

The Deoghar airport has installed solar energy and water harvesting system as sustainability measures.

Spread in a vast area of 650 acres, the design of the terminal building is inspired by the structure of Baba Baidyanath Temple.

With six check-in counters, the airport has a peak hour handling capacity of 200 passengers. The terminal with beautiful architecture is equipped with modern facilities including 24-hour medical assistance for passengers.

With the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, regional connectivity is set to receive a major boost. It will enhance tourism and open new trade opportunities in the region dominated by the tribal people, Sandeep Kumar Dhingra, Airport Director of Deoghar Airport said.