Deoghar airport in Jharkhand | Key facts to know
- Deoghar airport, the second in Jharkhand after Ranchi, will be a domestic airport where Airbus A-320 & A-321 can land on a runway, which is 2,500 meters.
- Deoghar airpor has four parking bases for A-320 & A-321. Deoghar airport have six check-in counters, a departure conveyor, and two arrival conveyor belts. X-rays, security equipment, and CCTVs have also been installed inside the terminal”.
- With its strategic location, the Deoghar airport will provide air connectivity to people from Dumka, Gonda, Banka, and the neighboring state of Bihar.
- The Deoghar airport has installed solar energy and water harvesting system as sustainability measures.
- Spread in a vast area of 650 acres, the design of the terminal building is inspired by the structure of Baba Baidyanath Temple.
- With six check-in counters, the airport has a peak hour handling capacity of 200 passengers. The terminal with beautiful architecture is equipped with modern facilities including 24-hour medical assistance for passengers.
With the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, regional connectivity is set to receive a major boost. It will enhance tourism and open new trade opportunities in the region dominated by the tribal people, Sandeep Kumar Dhingra, Airport Director of Deoghar Airport said.