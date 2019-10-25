New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed joy at the peaceful conduct of the BDC (Block Development Council) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that no violence was witnessed. Further, he congratulated all the winners of the polls, saying “this marks the dawn of a new and youthful leadership across the regions, which will make a monumental contribution to national progress in the times to come”.

In a first election held in the valley post the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday emerged victorious on 81 of 307 blocks.

Taking to Twiter, PM Modi said, “I am delighted to share that the BDC polls in Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh were conducted in a very peaceful manner. There was no violence. This shows the people’s unwavering faith in democracy and the importance they accord to grassroots level governance.”

Modi also made a note of “the historic turnout of 98 per cent” during the polls, “that too without violence”, he asserted.

Thanks to the decisions of the Indian Parliament, young and dynamic representatives will shape the destiny of the people of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir. I once again congratulate MPs across Party lines for the historic decisions on J&K. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2019

“It would make India’s Parliament proud that due to their historic decision in August this year, the people of J&K have been able to exercise their democratic right with exceptional enthusiasm, as seen in the historic turnout of 98% that too without violence or disturbance,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

Modi also applauded the decision to abrogate Article 370, while congratulating MPs across party lines for the historic decision on J&K.

“Thanks to the decisions of the Indian Parliament, young and dynamic representatives will shape the destiny of the people of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir. I once again congratulate MPs across Party lines for the historic decisions on J&K,” he stated.