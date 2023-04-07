Home

History In Making! Kolkata To Test Run First-Ever Underwater Metro On April 9

The Kolkata Metro has been preparing for this momentous event for several years and is fully committed to providing safe and reliable transportation to its passengers.

The under-water sections will connect Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan, two of Kolkata's busiest areas.

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro is set to make history with the test run of India’s first-ever underwater sections on April 9th. This is a significant milestone in the development of the Kolkata East-West Metro Project’s Phase I, which aims to improve transportation in the city. Authorities have decided to begin operations without waiting for the completion of the much-delayed 2.5-kilometre Sealdah-Esplanade section, TOI reported.

The Kolkata East-West Metro Project’s Phase I involves a 16.6 km stretch of the city, with six underwater tunnels that will be built at a depth of 30 meters. This is a massive engineering feat that requires advanced technology and expertise.

The Kolkata Metro has been preparing for this momentous event for several years and is fully committed to providing safe and reliable transportation to its passengers. The test run on April 9th will be a critical step in ensuring that the underwater sections are ready for public use.

The Kolkata Metro’s success in implementing the underwater sections will serve as an inspiration for other cities in India and around the world to pursue innovative transportation solutions. The Kolkata Metro is proud to be a leader in this field and looks forward to continuing its work in improving transportation infrastructure in Kolkata and beyond.

