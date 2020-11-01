New Delhi: In an encounter which broke out in Srinagar, Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Commander was shot dead by the security forces on Sunday. One person has also been arrested. The gunfight had started on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists. Also Read - Terror-funding Case: NIA Continues Raids in Srinagar And Delhi; NGOs And Trusts Searched

“We got info last night about a terrorist present at a house in Srinagar. Operation was launched & during encounter today, he was killed. We’re 95% certain that he’s Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Commander. One suspect arrested. It’s a great achievement of our security forces,” news agency ANI quoted Kashmir IG as saying. Also Read - Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Srinagar's Rambagh

