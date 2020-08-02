New Delhi: It was a day of unfortunate incidents. Starting from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Singh – three prominent leaders of the country today tested positive for coronavirus. In another fateful incident, Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Verma succumbed to the infection on Sunday. Also Read - Amit Shah Tests COVID Positive: 'Get Well Soon' Wishes Pour in From Political Circle | Read Here

Amit Shah tests positive

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and has tested positive for the virus.

“My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors,” he said in a tweet. He also urged all who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.

The Home Minister has been actively leading efforts to fight the pandemic in the country where the case tally crossed the 17 lakh mark on Sunday.

Soon after the news surfaced, political leaders, including BJP president J P Nadda, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, DMK chief MK Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wished Shah a speedy recovery.

Swatantra Dev Singh tests positive

Apart from Amit Shah, chief of Uttar Pradesh’s BJP unit, Swatantra Dev Singh, too has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself at his home following doctors’ advice.

“I had been experiencing initial symptoms of COVID-19 and underwent a test for it. I was found positive for COVID-19, said Singh in his tweet.

The leader also requested his acquaintances who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the infection.

Banwarilal Purohit tests positive

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for COVID-19, and has been advised home isolation since his infection was mild, the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai said.

Purohit, 80, was in self-isolation since July 29 after three people in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for the coronavirus.

The bulletin further added the governor underwent further tests on Sunday. He has been advised home isolation and a medical team would monitor him.

Babul Supriyo in self isolation

Meanwhile, Union Minister Babul Supriyo said on Sunday that he was going into self-isolation as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive coronavirus.

Supriyo said he would undergo a COVID-19 test soon and would confine himself away from family members.

“I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening. I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon,” Supriyo said.

Kamal Rani Varun dies of coronavirus

In Uttar Pradesh, Kamal Rani Varun, the only woman cabinet minister in the state, died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Lucknow on Sunday. She was 62.

The Technical Education minister, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18, breathed her last at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPIMS). She had comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism, a senior doctor at the hospital said.

Expressing condolence, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders expressed grief over her demise.

Over the past months, a number of political leaders have tested positive for the coronavirus and have recovered.

Last week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested positive. Some state ministers and BJP leaders who met him had quarantined themselves at their homes. Prior to him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for coronavirus and recovered.

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will now be quarantining at home.

Coronavirus cases in India

These developments come at a time when the coronavirus cases in the country have surged to 17,50,723, while the death toll climbed to 37,364.

The recoveries have increased to 11,45,629, while there are 5,67,730 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.