Holding an RAC ticket this festive season? Know your berth, bedroll and refund rights

Passengers holding RAC tickets during the festive season are advised to understand the rules before travelling, as unawareness could lead to difficulties.

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Here are some rules about RAC ticket you should know about. Representational Image

Around Diwali and Chhath, confirmed tickets on regular trains are almost impossible to find, which leaves many travellers with RAC tickets and no other choice. If that’s you, learn the rules and your rights before you get to the station. A lot of passengers don’t know what they are entitled to, and they end up struggling during the trip.

Seat sharing and travel rights

Holding an RAC ticket means you are allowed to travel. The catch is that two RAC passengers share a single Side Lower berth. The ticket doesn’t get cancelled on its own, so you can board the train without worry.

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TTEs do seat upgrades

An RAC ticket can get upgraded once you are on the train. When a confirmed passenger doesn’t show up or cancels late, the TTE gives the freed berth to RAC passengers in order of priority, so RAC number 1 is first in line.

Bedroll facility

A lot of people holding RAC tickets figure they won’t get bedding, so they don’t ask. They should. The Railways provides a full bedroll kit to RAC passengers too, with a sheet, pillow, blanket and towel, and each of two passengers sharing a berth gets their own.

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Cancellation and refund rules

Changed your mind about travelling with an unconfirmed RAC ticket? You can cancel up to 30 minutes before the train leaves. The Railways keeps at least ₹60 per passenger plus GST and refunds the rest. If the chart is already prepared and you simply don’t travel, you’ll need to file a TDR online to get money back.

Auto-upgrade option

Did you tick the Auto Upgradation option while booking? Then, if the chart shows empty seats in the class above yours, such as 2AC for a 3AC passenger, your RAC ticket can move up and be confirmed there without you paying anything more.