New Delhi: One of the most awaited festivals of the year, Holi is here. The festival of colours is being celebrated in several states across the country on Monday amid the coronavirus scare as people are exercising caution and avoiding mass gatherings. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi greeted people with Holi wishes and wished that the festival infuses new vigour and energy in everyone's life.

In a tweet in Hindi, PM wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. This festival of happiness, exaltation, joy and glee should infuse new vigor and new energy into everyone's life."

Even though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, Holi is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting “Holi Hai”.

Subdued celebrations

As India sees an upsurge in coronavirus cases on a daily basis, several states have declared a ban on the public celebration of the Holi festival. Celebrations will be low-key as many state governments and Union Territories have banned public gatherings and imposed stringent restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly infection.

Experts believe that celebrating festivals, especially one like Holi, for which people gather, smear each other in colours and party, can result in a further increase in the COVID-19 cases.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra and Punjab are turning out to be the biggest contributors to the infection, while Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat fall next in line.