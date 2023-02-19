Home

Holi 2023: Indian Railways Announces Special Trains To Avoid Rush, Check Full Details

Holi 2023: Indian Railways has decided to run Holi special trains across various destinations.

IRCTC Latest Update: Keeping in view the convenience of train passengers, Indian Railways has already holi gifts for the public. To avoid rush during the festival period, Indian Railways has announced several special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi festival. In a statement, the Northern railway said, “for the convenience of the rail passenger and to clear extra rush, Railways have decided to run the following Holi Special trains to various destinations.”

Here’s Full List of Holi Special Trains Announced by IRCTC

04053/04054 Anand Vihar Terminal -Udhampur- Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved AC Express

04672/04671 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Reserved Festival Special Express train

04530/04529 Bathinda-Varanasi- Bathinda Festival Special Express train

04052/04051 Anand Vihar Terminal – Varanasi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04048/04047 Anand Vihar Terminal – Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express

04518/04517 Chandigarh – Gorakhpur – Chandigarh Reserved Festival Special Express train

04412/04411 Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train

04060/04059 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jaynagar – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04062/04061 Delhi – Barauni– Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special express train

04064/04063 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani– Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train

04070/04069 Anand Vihar Terminal – Sitamarhi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express Train

04068/04067 New Delhi – Darbhanga – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Express Train

04066/04065 Delhi – Patna– Delhi Superfast Festival Special Express

03251/03252 Rajgir – Anand Vihar –Rajgir Superfast Bi-weekly Express Special

05577/05578 Saharsa-Ambala Cantt-Saharsa Bi-weekly Express Special

05269/05270 Muzaffarpur – Valsad – Muzaffarpur weekly Express Special

Train no.05562 Holi special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on every Monday at 13.30 hrs from 13.03.2023 to 27.03.2023 and will arrive Jaynagar at 08.00 hrs third day.

Train no.05561 Holi special will leave Jaynagar on every Saturday at 23.50 hrs from 11.03.2023 to 25.03.2023 and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 13.00 hrs on third day.

