Holi 2026 Big Update: THESE Liquor shops to remain closed on March 4; Noida Excise Department issues advisory, says…

Ahead of Holi, Noida Excise Department warns organisers that serving liquor without a valid licence is illegal. Strict monitoring, helplines, and enforcement teams will ensure safe, lawful celebrations across the district.

Holi 2026 advisory

Issuing a notification ahead of the upcoming festival of colours, officials from the Noida Excise Department have stated that only those parties that have acquired a valid liquor license for the district will be served alcohol.

The Department, citing the law & order situation of the district had recently written to people and organizations as well as hotels, banquet halls and clubs stating that serving or consumption of alcohol at any Holi party will be deemed illegal if it has not been issued a license.

Need to Apply for ‘Occasional Bar Licence’ Before Every Party

“In case any hotels, banquet halls, farmhouses or clubs want to organise a Holi party and serve alcohol to the guests then the establishment needs to apply for an Occasional Bar License (FL-11) with the excise department”, officials added.

“This rule also applies to a one-day party at hotels/restaurants”, stated District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar while adding that partial exemptions will not be entertained.

Acting Tough on Bootleg Liquor

Issuing a notification to mark the celebration of Holi festival, the department also stated that consumption and/or sale of open liquor or liquor in pouches is completely banned in the state of UP. Officials have asked people not to consume alcohol that is served loose as it can contain poisonous substances and can land you in serious trouble.

If anybody comes across an illegal sale of liquor they are requested to immediately contact the excise department.

Excise department initiates control room, helpline number

The Excise department will set up a control room to take cognizance & strict action against people indulging in the illegal sale of liquor or serving it at Holi parties without a valid license. The department will also launch drives in Noida & Greater Noida to keep a check on violations during the festival season.

Excise officials are asking people to co-operate with them and celebrate Holi by playing safe.

Don’t ruin Holi by playing with poisonous alcohol

Let’s enjoy Holi with colours, music & dance but please do not spoil the spirit of the festival by playing with illegal liquor.”

