Home

News

Holi 2026: Delhi Metro timing revised, Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to run from 5 pm; Liquor shops to remain open

Holi 2026: Delhi Metro timing revised, Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to run from 5 pm; Liquor shops to remain open

Liquor shops in Delhi to remain open on Holi

Holi 2026: Delhi Metro timing revised, Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to run from 5 pm; Liquor shops to remain open

Holi 2026: In view of Holi, Metro and bus timings have been revised in Delhi. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Metro train services in the national capital will begin at 2.30 pm on Holi (March 4). In a post on social media, the DMRC said metro services will start from terminal stations on all lines at 2.30 pm on Wednesday. The services will operate normally thereafter for the rest of the day, it added. Usually, on a normal day, the metro operates from 5 am to 11.30 pm.

What are the revised Delhi Metro timings on Holi 2026?

On the other hand, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation said that Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services will operate for a limited window, from 5 pm to 10 pm, on March 4. The services will remain suspended during the morning and afternoon hours on the day of the festival and will resume operations in the evening to facilitate essential travel, the NCRTC said. Furthermore, the corporation added that on all other days, including Sundays, both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro will run daily from 6 am to 10 pm, with the schedule maintained across the week for commuter convenience. The services connect key stretches in the National Capital Region, including Meerut, and are aimed at providing faster and more comfortable urban and regional mobility.

When will Delhi Metro services resume on Holi?

Metro Train services to start at 2:30 PM on Holi (Wednesday, 04th March 2026) #DelhiMetro #Holi pic.twitter.com/YHRH6pVIAr — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 2, 2026

Will liquor shops remain open on Holi?

For the first time, the liquor shops across the capital will remain open this Holi. Over the past few years, Holi has been among the ‘dry days’ in Delhi. As per an order issued January this year, only the occasions of Republic Day, Maha Shivratri, Id-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti will be observed as ‘dry days’ till end of March. Liquor shops across the capital will remain open this Holi, as the government has removed the festival from its list of ‘dry days’, a senior excise department official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

There are around 750 liquor shops across the capital. As per the order, license holders “shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list”, and the restriction on liquor sale on dry days above shall not apply to hotels serving liquor to guests.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.