Home

News

Holi 2026: Do not play with colours today, can bring bad luck – All you need to know

Holi 2026: Do not play with colours today, can bring bad luck – All you need to know

Lunar Eclipse is coinciding with Holi this year, a rare coincidence which has occurred after 100 years.

Holi 2026: Do not play with colours today, can bring bad luck – All you need to know

Holi 2026: People burnt the Holika on Monday night and the multi-day festival of colours has officially begun. But Holi will not be celebrated on the same day in the country; some states will celebrate the festival on March 3, while other states will celebrate it on March 4. This difference has caused confusion among the people over the exact day of the five-day festival. Actually, the Hindu lunar calendar decides the date and timing of the festival and regional interpretations also affect it. Let’s know the exact date and time of Holi 2026.

Holi 2026: Does Playing Holi Today, March 3, Bring Bad Luck?

Actually, the confusion has been caused by the Sutak Kaal. So, what is Sutak Kaal? As per the ancient tradition, Sutak is a period before the eclipse, during which any auspicious and holy activities are halted. Priests’ close temples. Holika Dahan can only be performed after the conclusion of the eclipse.

Holi 2026: Why Are Different States Celebrating Holi On Different Dates?

The festival of colours is celebrated on the full moon day occurred in the Hindu month of Phalguna. The exact time of the full moon depends on the lunar calculations and geographical location.

In some regions, the Purnima tithi starts and ends at a specific time during sunset, hence, it can shift the observance to the previous or next day. And as we know, our country follows different regional Panchangs and states may interpret the Holi timings differently.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Holi 2026: Sutak Period Time?

The Sutak period will start 9 hours before a lunar eclipse. Accordingly, the Sutak period on March 3rd will begin at 6:20 am and end with the eclipse’s conclusion.

Holi 2026: Date And Muhurat Timings

This year, Holika Dahan will be performed on March 2 and March 3. Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on March 4.

Holi 2026 Important Dates and Timings

Date Day Observance Timings March 2, 2026 Monday Purnima Tithi Begins 05:55 PM March 3, 2026 Tuesday Purnima Tithi Ends 05:07 PM March 3, 2026 Tuesday Holika Dahan — March 4, 2026 Wednesday Holi —

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.