Holi 2026 Holiday Guide: What’s open, What’s closed on March 3? Check banks, schools, markets and more

Holi 2026 Holiday Guide: Whats open, Whats closed on March 3? Check banks, schools, markets and more

Holi 2026 is coming, and there will be big celebrations across India. Many places will be closed for the holiday. Before you make plans, check to see if banks, schools, offices, and markets are open.

Holi is right around the corner, with millions already planning to celebrate the festival of colors to their heart’s content. From schools & colleges to banks & businesses, here’s everything you need to know about holidays on and around Holi 2026.

Bank Holidays: Holidays by State

Banks across India will be closed on different dates around Holi 2026, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) list of public holidays. Most banks will observe a closure on Tuesday, 3 March 2026 in respect to various festivals such as Dhulandi, Dol Jatra and Holika Dahan.

While these states and UTs will observe Holi as a bank holiday on 3 March:

Some states and UTs observe Holi on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

Banking services at branch locations including cash counters will be unavailable on these dates. Remember that digital banking services such as internet banking, UPI and ATM services will be available as usual.

Schools & Colleges: Holidays by State

Most schools and colleges in India close for a few days for the Holi festival. Most holidays are from March 2 to March 4, 2026. Parents should check their own school’s schedule. Some schools might give an extra day off for special events like the Holika Dahan bonfire or the day of playing with colors.

Long weekends give students a head start to festivities and allow families to travel or host gatherings during the weekday.

Government Offices: Closed or Restricted Holiday

Like schools, most government offices observe holidays as mentioned on the official gazetted list. Government offices will be closed on Holi if it is announced as a central government holiday.

Some state government departments may allow optional restricted holidays for employees at the discretion of the department.

Private Offices: Half Day or Full Day Off?

On Holi many private businesses and offices close for the whole day or stay open for only half the day. Some companies allow their workers to take the day off so they can celebrate the holiday.

Stock Markets: Closed on 3 March

Traders and investors should note that the Indian stock markets (NSE & BSE) will observe a holiday on 3 March 2026.

Markets, Shops & Public Transport: Open during Holi

Local markets, retail shops and public transport services won’t be observing a holiday on Holi. Most businesses are open during the morning of 3 March. Some may close early or allow flexible hours so employees can participate in festivities.

Buses, metros and local transport runs as per their usual weekday schedule.

