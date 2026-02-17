Home

Holi 2026: Indian Railways announces over 180 special train services – Check routes, timings

Holi 2026 Special trains: The Central Railway (CR) has announced a total of 186 special train services to manage the rising travel demand during Holi festival. The ticket bookings will open on February 18.

Holi Special Trains: The Central Railways has announced a total of 186 special trains in order to manage the increased passenger rush during the Holi festival, one of the major festivals of India. Passengers will be able to book tickets for these special trains from February 18 online and at all computerised reservation centres. Giving details, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, Dr Swapnil Nila, stated, “Bookings for journeys beyond the ARP shall open on the corresponding subsequent ARP dates as applicable. Bookings for unreserved coaches with normal charges can be done through the UTS system. Passengers can also download the RailOne app for booking tickets.”

Holi Special Trains 2026: Check Routes

The Central Railways stated that special train services will run between major stations such as – Sawantwadi Road, Banaras, Gorakhpur, Samastipur, Mumbai – Nagpur, Danapur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Danapur and Pune – Nagpur, to clear the extra rush of passengers. This includes 94 Holi Special Trains and 92 Special Trains, the zonal railway said.

CSMT–Nagpur–CSMT Bi-Weekly Special Trains

Train No. Route Departure Time & Days Arrival Time Period of Operation 02141 CSMT → Nagpur Every Sunday & Tuesday at 00:20 hrs 15:10 hrs (same day) 22.02.2026 to 08.03.2026 02142 Nagpur → CSMT Every Sunday & Tuesday at 20:00 hrs 13:30 hrs (next day) 22.02.2026 to 08.03.2026

Type of Services

Category Dates Number of Services Special Trains 22.02.2026 & 24.02.2026 4 Services Holi Special Trains 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026 & 08.03.2026 6 Services

Train Composition

Coach Type Number of Coaches AC 2 Tier 1 AC 3 Tier 6 Sleeper Class 9 General Second Class 4 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van 2

Halts

Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Wardha

