Holi 2026 on March 3 or March 4? Know the exact date of Holika Dahan, Rangwali Holi and the real reason behind the confusion

Confused whether Holi 2026 falls on March 3 or March 4? Here’s a clear explanation of Holika Dahan, Rangwali Holi dates, muhurat timings, and why the festival spans two days.

Holi 2026

Question asking “Is Holi on March 3 or March 4?” has families across India abuzz. Festivals are always fun but this year there’s been a bit of calendar consternation popping up in chat apps and chatter across temple corridors about when to celebrate Holika Dahan and Holi. Here’s what’s going on.

Dates for Holika Dahan and Holi 2026

Like most Indian festivals celebrated over multiple days, Holi celebrations begin with Holika Dahan night.

First comes Holika Dahan, which commemorates the story of Prahlad and his deadly encounter with his evil aunt Holika by burning an effigy made of wood and cloth to show that virtue will always prevail over evil.

Next is HOLI, also known as Rangwali Holi, the festival of colours when water guns, buckets of coloured powder called gulal, and heaps of fun take over.

Holika Dahan: 3 March 2026

The puja muhurat (time to perform rituals) for Holika Dahan begins at 6:42 pm on 3 March 2026.

Holi: 4 March 2026 (Wednesday)

The festival of colours takes place on the next day, Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

Wait…Why 2 Different Dates for Holi?

Simple! Celebrations start on one day with Holika Dahan and end with festival of colours on Holi. Not everyone realises there are two days to the festival. Here’s why they fall on two separate days.

Why Do Hindu Festival Dates Change Every Year?

The main reason Hindu festivals change dates each year on the Gregorian calendar is because they’re based on the lunar calendar. So Hindu festivals normally have two dates: the Tithi (date on Hindu lunar calendar) and the corresponding date on the Gregorian calendar.

Holi is celebrated on Phalguna Purnima, which means FULL MOON day (15th) of the Hindu month Phalguna. That means Holi can occur any time between late February and March in the solar calendar.

Who cares about calendars? Let’s Celebrate Holi!

Now that the calendar conundrum is cleared up, people can get back to what’s important: buying safe, chemical-free gulal powder, planning family get-togethers and neighborhood picnics; and preparing sweets like gujiya in honour of the festival of colours.

Happy HOLI 2026, whether you celebrate on March 3rd or March 4th!

