Home

News

Holi 2026: Why is Holika Dahan being celebrated TODAY not on March 3? Chandra Grahan, Bhadra, Sutak — Explained

Holi 2026: Why is Holika Dahan being celebrated TODAY not on March 3? Chandra Grahan, Bhadra, Sutak — Explained

Holi is celebrated is India with great grandeur and enthusiasm. Check Holika Dahan date, Sutak, Chandra Grahan Bhadra.

Holi 2026: Why is Holika Dahan being celebrated TODAY not on March 3? Chandra Grahan, Bhadra, Sutak — Explained

Holi 2026: Holi is one of the most prominent festivals of India. People across the country celebrate the festival of colours with pomp and religious zeal. However, this year several people are confused about the date of the festival. Some are saying Holi is on March 3rd, while others say it’s on March 4th. The confusion has been caused due to the lunar eclipse and Bhadra period, which are clashing with the festival. Here are the accurate details about the dates of Holi, Holika Dahan and the lunar eclipse.

Holi 2026: What’s Astrologers’ Take?

Astrologer Pandit Daivgya Krishna Shastri stated that Holika Dahan should be performed on March 2 or on March 3. Shastri talked about astrology and the Nirnay Sindhu text, stating that March 2 is Falgun Shukla Chaturdashi. He said Bhadra is also falling on the same date, which will end at the same time.

Therefore, Holika can be burnt after the end of the Bhadra period. He stated that the best time for Holika Dahan will be between 12:50 am and 2:02 am on March 2.

On the other hand, a lunar eclipse will occur on March 3rd. Holika cannot be burned during the lunar eclipse period. The eclipse will be visible in the country, after the eclipse ends, the main Holi will be celebrated on March 4.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to astrologer Pandit Ved Prakash Mishra, due to lunar eclipse, which is occurring on March 3rd, it is inappropriate to celebrate the festival on that date. Hence, Holi will be celebrated on March 4th.

Falgun Shukla Purnima Tithi

He said that the Falgun Shukla Purnima Tithi will start on March 2nd at 5:18 pm and end on March 3rd at 4:33 pm. The full moon will last for March 2 night, the Bhadra period will also begin at 5:18 pm.

When the Bhadra period ends on the night between March 2nd and 3rd, Holika can be burnt from 12:50 am to 2:02 am.

Lunar Eclipse Timing?

The lunar eclipse will start on March 3rd at 3.20 pm and will peak after 5.04 pm. It ends on 6.47 on.

Will The Lunar Eclipse Be Visible In India?

The lunar eclipse will be visible in India at moonrise. The lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of India on March 3rd at 5:59 pm.

Sutak period Timing?

The Sutak period will start 9 hours before a lunar eclipse. The Sutak for the lunar eclipse will start on March 3 at 6:20 am and end with the eclipse’s conclusion.

Where Will The Lunar Eclipse Be Visible In India?

The lunar eclipse will be visible in some parts of the country, including Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.