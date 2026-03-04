Home

News

Holi 2026 wishes: How to make custom Holi stickers on WhatsApp? Read step-by-step easy guide

Holi 2026 wishes: How to make custom Holi stickers on WhatsApp? Read step-by-step easy guide

Known as the Festival of Colours, Holi marks the arrival of spring and symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.

People gather in large numbers to celebrate Holi, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday, March 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)

India is celebrating Holi today, March 4, 2026, with enthusiasm across the country. Known as the Festival of Colours, Holi marks the arrival of spring and symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Since early morning, streets have come alive with people smearing each other with gulal, splashing coloured water, dancing to festive music, and exchanging warm greetings. Families and friends are gathering to share traditional delicacies like gujiya and thandai, while communities are organising cultural events and celebrations. From bustling metropolitan cities to small towns and villages, the spirit of joy, unity, and new beginnings is visible everywhere as India immerses itself in one of its most cherished festivals.

Are you interested in learning how to create Holi 2026 Stickers using Meta AI? Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Holi 2026 wishes: How to make custom Holi stickers on WhatsApp? Read a step-by-step easy guide

To send a sticker in WhatsApp, open the app on your mobile phone and go to the individual/group chat you wish to send it to.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tap the emoji icon in the message input area, then tap the sticker tab located in the upper-right corner.

Select the ‘Create’ button directly under the search field and choose ‘Use AI to create a sticker.’

Press the “Create” button or the plus (+) icon in the Stickers section. On certain versions of WhatsApp, this may be labeled as “AI Stickers.”

To create a personalized Holi 2026 sticker, type in a phrase that describes how you would like this sticker for Holi 2026, such as “Holi 2026 sticker featuring gulal and the Colours” or “Holi sticker featuring the people with text for Happy Holi.’

WhatsApp will generate a group of different kinds of stickers based on the phrase you entered above.

By tapping on the sticker you select, it will be sent to your friend immediately. The sticker you selected will also be saved in your “Recent Stickers” list. Once you create your stickers with AI, you can always save them for later. You can also view and send your previously created stickers through WhatsApp. When creating stickers with AI, there’s a chance the designs may not turn out as intended. If there is a sticker that looks or feels like it’s not appropriate or feels wrong to you, please don’t hesitate to report the sticker from the same app.

If you want to use pre-made stickers, WhatsApp has a selection of Holi sticker packs that you can find in the sticker store section ‘All Stickers’. You can easily save them to your collection in just one

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.