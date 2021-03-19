Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha government on Friday night issued an order saying Holi and ‘Dolayatra’ festivals will not be celebrated in the state this year and large congregations will not be allowed. However, people can celebrate ‘Holi’ with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads. Also Read - China Says Will Study Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccine Rule To Indian Students

“’Holi’ on 28th & 29th and their related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout the state. People may celebrate ‘Holi’ with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads,” the Odisha government said in an order. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide AKA Mandar Chandwadkar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Under Home Quarantine

The order from the state government added that considering the local conditions, collectors and Municipal Commissioners can impose appropriate restriction on entry of devotees into temples and celebrations in temples and religious places. The state government, however, said that ‘Dola Melan’ maybe allowed with appropriate number of participants. Also Read - Punjab Postpones Wheat Procurement Due to Coronavirus Spike, Will Start From April 10

The state government, however, strictly said that the congregation for the celebration of ‘Dolayatra’ and associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public throughout the State. But the religious rituals in temples will continue as usual with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

After a gap of 40 days, Odisha on Friday registered 100 plus new COVID-19 cases pushing the state’s coronavirus caseload to 3,38,599. The 110 new cases were detected in 22 of Odisha’s 30 districts, with 64 cases reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 46 are local contact cases.

Cuttack district reported the highest of 20 cases of which 13 were from a private college hostel. With this, the number of cases from a single institute in Cuttack city mounted to 25. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has closed the college for 10 days. Cuttack district was followed by Khurda (15), Mayurbhanj and Nuapada (9 each), he said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 1,918 as no fresh fatality has been reported since March 13. This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to comorbidities.