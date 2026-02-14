Holi Special Trains: Indian Railways opens booking for special trains to THESE major states, check complete list and fare here

Home

Train No. 04014 Special will depart from Anand Vihar from February 27 to March 6 at 3:40 pm, passing through Lucknow at 12:50 am and reaching Laukaha Bazar at 8:15 pm the next day. T

Indian Railways

New Delhi: With an aim to ease the travel rush during Holi, the Modi government has decided to run special trains. This will help the passengers facing heavy congestion while returning home. As per the Indian Railways, the special Holi trains will run from Lucknow to several major stations, including New Delhi. These trains will make travel easier to destinations such as Delhi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Chandigarh, and parts of Bihar.

Senior DCM Kuldeep Tiwari said that Train No. 04203 Special will depart from Lucknow at 8:05 am on February 23 and March 2, reaching New Delhi at 6:30 pm the same day. Train No. 04204 Special will depart from New Delhi at 8:20 pm on February 23 and March 2, arriving in Lucknow at 6:35 am the next morning.

Here are some of the key details:

Train No. 04603 Special will depart from Varanasi on February 24, 28, and March 4 and 8 at 5:00 am, passing through Lucknow at 10:20 am and reaching Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 6:00 am the next day.

Train No. 04514 Special will run from Chandigarh on February 26 and March 5 at 11:35 pm, passing through Lucknow at 11:00 am the next day and reaching Gorakhpur at 5:35 pm.

Train No. 04513 Special will depart from Gorakhpur on February 27 and March 6 at 10:05 pm, passing through Lucknow at 3:00 am and arriving in Chandigarh at 2:10 pm.

Easier travel to Bihar

Train No. 04054 Special will operate daily from February 20 to March 6, departing from New Delhi at 7:50 pm, passing through Aishbagh at 7:45 am, and reaching Barauni at 10:00 pm. Similarly, Train No. 04053 Special will run daily from February 22 to March 8, departing from Barauni at 12:45 am, passing through Aishbagh at 3:38 pm, and arriving in New Delhi at 3:50 am.

Train No. 04060 Special will operate daily from February 20 to March 6, departing from New Delhi at 9:35 pm, reaching Aishbagh at 9:40 am and Badshahnagar at 10:08 am, and arriving in Supaul at 4:00 am the next day. Train No. 04059 Special will run daily from February 22 to March 8, departing from Supaul at 7:00 am, passing through Badshahnagar at 3:18 am and Aishbagh at 4:40 am, and reaching New Delhi at 4:10 pm.

Train No. 04014 Special will depart from Anand Vihar from February 27 to March 6 at 3:40 pm, passing through Lucknow at 12:50 am and reaching Laukaha Bazar at 8:15 pm the next day. Train No. 04013 Special will run daily from February 28 to March 7, departing from Laukaha Bazar at 9:30 pm, passing through Lucknow at 5:50 pm the next day, and arriving at Anand Vihar at 3:40 am.

