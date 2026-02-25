  • Home
  • News
  • Holi Weather: Heat to play spoilsport This Holi as IMD predicts spike in temperatures across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, UP and Rajasthan

Holi Weather: Heat to play spoilsport This Holi as IMD predicts spike in temperatures across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, UP and Rajasthan

By Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 32°C and the minimum 16°C. By March 4, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33°C, while the minimum may settle at 17°C.

Published date india.com Updated: February 25, 2026 7:49 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Holi Delhi Weather
Holi Delhi Weather

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is experiencing a steady rise in temperatures, even though the mornings and evenings continue to remain cool. As per the reports, temperatures are likely to spike during Holi, with the blazing sun likely to leave people sweating profusely. This situation will not be limited to the NCR alone but will also be seen across most parts of North India, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The maximum temperature of Delhi is around 30°C, and the minimum temperature is about 13°C. However, a steady rise is expected. By Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 32°C and the minimum 16°C. By March 4, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33°C, while the minimum may settle at 17°C.

ALSO READ: Hazy morning in Delhi, IMD predicts rain in these states, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh brace for warmer days

Highest temperature (in degrees Celsius) recorded on Holi in the past five years

Year

 Day of Holi
Temp (Degree Cel.)
2025 March 14 36.2
2024 March 25 33.2
2024 March 08 31.3
2022 March 18 36.1
2021 March 29 37.3

Today, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around normal, while the maximum temperature may be recorded significantly above normal (about 3.1 to 5.0°C higher). On the following day, February 26, 2026, the sky is likely to remain mostly clear. In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 30°C and 32°C, while the minimum temperature may stay between 13°C and 15°C.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.