Holi Weather: Heat to play spoilsport This Holi as IMD predicts spike in temperatures across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, UP and Rajasthan
By Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 32°C and the minimum 16°C. By March 4, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33°C, while the minimum may settle at 17°C.
New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is experiencing a steady rise in temperatures, even though the mornings and evenings continue to remain cool. As per the reports, temperatures are likely to spike during Holi, with the blazing sun likely to leave people sweating profusely. This situation will not be limited to the NCR alone but will also be seen across most parts of North India, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
The maximum temperature of Delhi is around 30°C, and the minimum temperature is about 13°C. However, a steady rise is expected. By Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 32°C and the minimum 16°C. By March 4, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33°C, while the minimum may settle at 17°C.
Highest temperature (in degrees Celsius) recorded on Holi in the past five years
|
Year
|Day of Holi
|
Temp (Degree Cel.)
|2025
|March 14
|36.2
|2024
|March 25
|33.2
|2024
|March 08
|31.3
|2022
|March 18
|36.1
|2021
|March 29
|37.3
Today, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around normal, while the maximum temperature may be recorded significantly above normal (about 3.1 to 5.0°C higher). On the following day, February 26, 2026, the sky is likely to remain mostly clear. In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 30°C and 32°C, while the minimum temperature may stay between 13°C and 15°C.
