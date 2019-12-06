New Delhi: In a bid to help housing societies, industries and other bulk buyers of diesel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched an application from where they can purchase fuel in bulk and get it (diesel) delivered at their doorstep with one tap. At present, BPCL has launched its first portable fuel station at Sector 95, Noida but very soon the service will be available at other locations.

Confirming the expansion of the operations, Jitendra Singh, engineering officer, BPCL, told a portal,”We will soon expand to other locations. This will be a big help to industries and big institutions, which will not have to carry fuel in unsafe and unmetered containers.”

Notably, the bulk buyers can fuel with the help of FillNow app, which is available on both Android as well as iOS platforms. Android users can download the app from playstore, while iOS users can get it via Apple store.

To avail the service, one needs purchase at least 100 litre diesel. Once the order is placed, the fuel delivery vehicle will reach the BPCL dealer with all the necessary information about the customer, i.e, name, phone number, quantity required, address and time slot of the delivery. The customer will receive a notification message before the fuel truck reaches the location. They can make payment both offline and online. No delivery or transportation cost will be charged.

Earlier, Indian Oil Corportation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) had launched home-delivery of diesel in Mumbai. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) had in March launched home-delivery of diesel in Pune. Like IOC, HPCL too had mounted a diesel dispenser, similar to the one seen at petrol pumps, on a midsized truck along with a storage tank for delivering the fuel at customers doorsteps in Pune.

Last year, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had stated that the government was looking at options to home deliver petrol and diesel to cut queues at fuel stations and give consumers an option. For home delivery of fuel, a clearance from PESO is required as both petrol and diesel are highly inflammable fuels and require adequate safety precautions.