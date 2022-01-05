New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday has decided to reduce the home isolation period for COVID-19 patients and made it to seven days from 10. Earlier in the day, the Centre also issued revised guidelines for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic patients amid the surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide.Also Read - Radhe Shyam Release Date: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer Gets Postponed Due to Omicron Concerns

As per the new guidelines, all mild and asymptomatic COVID patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days and they shall continue wearing masks. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over. Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo Covid test and monitor health in home quarantine as per the new guidelines.

This is a developing story