Home

News

Home Minister Amit Shah holds high-level security review meeting on J&K amid ongoing operation in Kathua; key updates

Home Minister Amit Shah holds high-level security review meeting on J&K amid ongoing operation in Kathua; key updates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that counter- terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing must continue in a "mission mode".

Home Minister Amit Shah- File image

New Delhi: In a significant development on Indian national security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir. As per media reports, the high level meeting was regarding the assessment of the current security situation and ongoing counter-terror operations in the Union Territory. The meeting is of high importance as it is being organised at a time when the security forces are conducting a search operation to track down suspected Pakistan linked LeT terrorists hiding in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

What Union Home Minister said on counter- terror operations?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said counter- terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing must continue in a “mission mode”. Asserting that all the resources will be made available to achieve the goal of “terror-free” Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest, the Home Minister appreciating the efforts of the security agencies for strengthening security scenario of the UT.

As per a report by PTI news agency, Shah stated that “counter-terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode should be continued”.

Read more: Security forces resume operation to find terrorists hiding in Kathua, bust well-constructed terrorist hideout

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What happened at the high-level security review meeting?

Chairing a high-level security review meeting on the Union Territory here, Shah directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue to work in synergy to ensure that the gains achieved after abrogation of Article 370 are sustained. In addition to these points, the Home Minister also assured that all the resources will be made available in this endeavour.

As per the PTI report, the meeting was attended by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director (IB) Tapan Kumar Deka, and the chief secretary and DGP of the UT. Heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.