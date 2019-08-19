New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir where restrictions have been imposed since August 5 when the Centre revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the then state of J&K, officials said.

This was for the first time that Doval met Shah after his return from the Kashmir Valley where he stayed for about 10 days and monitored the situation. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other top officials also attended the meeting that reviewed the steps taken to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval leaves the Home Ministry after attending a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba & senior intelligence officials also attended the meeting. pic.twitter.com/nrWHgV4yVq — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

The issues related to restrictions imposed in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir also figured in the meeting, the official said. The restrictions were imposed on communication links and movement of people in J&K on August 5 following the Centre’s move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to J&K and bifurcated the state into union territories.

While restrictions have been gradually lifted in some areas in the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley, but the curb is continuing in many parts.