New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Assam today, days after publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in the state, from which over 19 lakh people were left out.

This will be his first visit to the state since the release of the final list as well in his capacity as the Union Home Minister.

Ahead of his two-day visit, Assam has once again been declared as a ‘Disturbed Area’ for six months.

During his stay, the Home Minister will hold a meeting of the North-Eastern Council (NEC), which is a top advisory body for development in the northeast and is also likely to hold a review of the situation in the state in the aftermath of NRC publication.

Besides this, he will also attend a meeting of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance on Monday.

Reportedly, he will also have a separate meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, top government functionaries and senior BJP leadership of the state.

The NRC, which was described by Shah, during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year as an exercise to throw out infiltrators from across the country, caused resentment within the BJP ranks itself. Several senior Assam BJP leaders like state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state unit chief Ranjit Kumar Dass expressed unhappiness with NRC saying that many genuine Indian citizens were left out of the list.

According to the NRC, which was published on August 31, out of the total 3.3 crore applicants, 3.11 were included on the list. Those left out have the option of appealing to Foreigners’ Tribunals (FT) and subsequently approach the courts.