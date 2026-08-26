Amit Shah issues stern statement on infiltration, says

New Delhi: In a significant development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi government has set a target of making the country free from illegal infiltration “in a very short time.” To achieve this, the government has been in contact with border states over the past eight months and has shared its document outlining a “holistic approach” to border security with them.
Under the Centre’s policy, border guarding forces, state and district administrations, relevant departments of the central government, and local residents have been identified as key stakeholders in securing the country’s borders.
While addressing around 850 officials from border states during the concluding session of the ‘National Security Strategy Conference’ (NSSC), organised by the Intelligence Bureau, Shah said, “This country is not a ‘Dharamshala’, and only citizens have the right to live here.”
The main objective of the National Security Strategy Conference (NSSC) is to anticipate security-related trends and challenges over the next 15–20 years and formulate strategies to tackle them. Shah said that challenges should be identified and eliminated before they grow into major threats.
Amit Shah said, “By creating such an ecosystem, we will be able to build a safe, infiltration-free and drug-free India.” More than 850 officials from central security agencies and forces, as well as the police and intelligence agencies of states and Union Territories, participated in the event.
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