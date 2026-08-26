Amit Shah issues stern statement on infiltration, says “India is not a ‘Dharamshala’, only citizens have the right to live here”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the state police forces, central agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)

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गृहमंत्री अमित शाह 3 दिन के बंगाल दौरे पर हैं. उनका दौरा गुरुवार को शुरू हुआ था. (ANI)

New Delhi: In a significant development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi government has set a target of making the country free from illegal infiltration “in a very short time.” To achieve this, the government has been in contact with border states over the past eight months and has shared its document outlining a “holistic approach” to border security with them.

Under the Centre’s policy, border guarding forces, state and district administrations, relevant departments of the central government, and local residents have been identified as key stakeholders in securing the country’s borders.

“This country is not a shelter home”: Home Minister Amit Shah

While addressing around 850 officials from border states during the concluding session of the ‘National Security Strategy Conference’ (NSSC), organised by the Intelligence Bureau, Shah said, “This country is not a ‘Dharamshala’, and only citizens have the right to live here.”

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the state police forces, central agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)

Shah said they had eliminated challenges associated with three hotspots: Jammu and Kashmir, areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism, and the Northeast.

If previous governments had anticipated these problems before they became serious, the country would not have had to suffer their consequences for decades, Amit Shah said.

Besides banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), Shah cited the dismantling of its network “in a single night” during raids conducted across several states in September 2022 as an excellent example of Centre-State coordination.

He urged all young officers to identify ways of working through data integration, analysis, and artificial intelligence

He also asked the officers to develop actionable intelligence so that future challenges can be prevented.

He also briefed the officers about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

India Must Be Made Free of Infiltration: Union Home Minister Shah

The main objective of the National Security Strategy Conference (NSSC) is to anticipate security-related trends and challenges over the next 15–20 years and formulate strategies to tackle them. Shah said that challenges should be identified and eliminated before they grow into major threats.

Amit Shah said, “By creating such an ecosystem, we will be able to build a safe, infiltration-free and drug-free India.” More than 850 officials from central security agencies and forces, as well as the police and intelligence agencies of states and Union Territories, participated in the event.