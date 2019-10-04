New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with all DGs of the border guarding forces and senior officers of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs). The meeting was held with an aim to discuss the current status of India’s security and effective ways to further strengthen border security.

The action was hinging towards the priority of the Modi government. The meeting was necessary when tensions between India and Pakistan is increasing day by day, especially after the scrapping of Article 370 of the constitution. Also, Pakistan has always tried to assert that it is a nuclear power.

Notably, a few days back, India’s defence ministry had stated that Pakistan is continuously expanding its nuclear capabilities despite its crippling economy and therefore, India will take essential decisive steps to ensure its national security. Pakistan has always hinted of a possible nuclear war between these two countries. According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a nuclear war between India and Pakistan would lead to a climate catastrophe.

Coming back to today’s meeting, nationalism and national security have always been on top priority of the saffron party. These two things were, in fact, present in the top list of BJP’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Even Prime Minister had initially stated, “The manifesto highlights three major points, nationalism is our motivation, inclusion is our philosophy and governance is our mantra.” And, this meeting with top security brass was held to discuss the prevailing condition in the Jammu & Kashmir and the current situation of Indian security.

Prior to this, today Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting with Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal, Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. This was conducted in a bid to discuss the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.