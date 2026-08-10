Home Minister Amit Shah to reply to debate as Modi government agrees to discuss July 20 police action | Key details

Modi government agrees to a detailed parliamentary discussion on the July 20 student protest crackdown, with Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to respond.

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Amit Shah- File image

New Delhi: In a significant national development amid the ongoing Jharkhand protest and weeks after the end of CJP protest in the national capital, the Modi government on Monday offered to hold a discussion on student protests in Lok Sabha, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju saying in the House that Home Minister Amit Shah would respond to the debate. In the recent development, Rijiju urged the Opposition not to walk out when Shah responds, saying the government was ready to give a detailed reply on the issue. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Minister said about Amit Shah’s Parliament address.

What Parliamentary Affairs Minister said on Amit Shah’s Parliament address?

“The Congress party and Rahul Gandhi have been demanding a statement from Amit Shah from day one. The government is ready to hold a discussion on the issue of students and give a detailed response,” Rijiju said.

“I request the Congress party not to walk out during his statement. It should not be scared,” he said.

Opposition MPs trooped into the well carrying placards and raised slogans as proceedings continued to be disrupted.

Also read: Jharkhand Student Protest: Watch police use water cannons, spiked barricades to disperse protesters, Gen-Z seen dancing during ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair when the House reassembled at 2 pm, said the government had agreed to the opposition’s demand and urged members to restore order in the House.

“If the parliamentary affairs minister is saying that the home minister is ready to respond, then restore order in the House. This is the last week of the Monsoon session. Who is responsible for the washout over the last three weeks of the session? You are not participating in the debate,” Pal said.

Amid the protests, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, and moved it for consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to establish a commission for the selection of chairpersons and members of various tribunals, with the aim of improving efficiency and ensuring independence, transparency and uniformity in their qualifications and appointments.

Meghwal said the number of tribunals had increased over time and the government had been working to rationalise the system since 2015.

(With inputs from agencies)