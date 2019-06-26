Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his two-day visit of J&K on Wednesday by chairing a review meeting on security arrangements for upcoming Amarnath Yatra at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

The Amarnath Yatra begins on July 1 and goes on till August 15.

Governor Satya Pal Malik was also present at the meeting. The meeting was attended by all security agencies operating in the Valley. In the meeting, the state police made a presentation on the security measures for the yatra.

This meeting will be followed by another to review the overall security in the state and counter-insurgency measures.

On the second day of his visit to the state, Shah will meet BJP leaders and also members of panchayats at the Nehru Guest House in Srinagar’s Cheshma Shahi area. He will meet delegations of civil society members, of people connected with tourism and some youth delegations. Before flying back to Delhi, the Home Minister is likely to address a media conference in Srinagar tomorrow.

Meanwhile, ahead of his visit, tourists were advised to stay away from Boulevard Axis. The District Magistrate of Srinagar also imposed traffic restrictions from 8 AM to 10.30 PM on Wednesday and from 7 AM to 4 PM on Thursday.

A message circulated by the state police said, “In view of the Home Minister’s visit, strong and reliable input of terrorist action in and around the capital has been sounded.”

However, Shah will not visit Jammu and Ladakh divisions this time.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Kashmir Police and CRPF have conducted a joint mock drill to take stock of the security arrangements ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. The security system has been tightened on railway stations so that any kind of terrorist incident can be dealt with. Police personnel have also been deployed in plainclothes.