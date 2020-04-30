New Delhi: After news reports surfaced that local authorities are not allowing the movement of trucks and good carriers at interstate borders without passes, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued fresh guidelines and said no separate pass is required for interstate movement of trucks. Also Read - No Food, no Jobs: Over 3 Lakh Trucks Stranded on Roads With Rs 35,000 Crore Goods Amid Lockdown

Issuing a new order, the MHA said that the passes are not needed for the trucks that carry goods or return after delivery during the ongoing lockdown and licence of the driver is enough. Also Read - Maharashtra Police Nabs 2 Container Trucks Carrying 300 Migrant Workers Back Home

MHA to States-Ensure free movement of trucks/goods carriers, incl empty trucks. Local authorities must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country. This is essential to maintain the supply chain of goods & services in the country: Spox, Home Ministry pic.twitter.com/1MUwndbtPW — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Asking states and Union Territories to ensure uninterrupted movement of trucks, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in the letter that there have been reports that at inter-state borders in different parts of the country, movement of trucks is not allowed freely and local authorities insist upon separate passes.

The Home Secretary asked states to allow movement of all trucks and other goods carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the drivers carrying valid driving licences.

“An empty truck or vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or after pick up of goods,” the MHA order stated.

The Home Ministry said that as per the guidelines, no separate passes are required for movement of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks.

The MHA said that it is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown enforced to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

“Accordingly, all states and UTs shall ensure that district authorities and field agencies are informed of the above instructions, so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level, and movement of through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks is allowed without any hindrance,” the MHA order said.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It has been further extended till May 3.