New Delhi: At a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans to implement the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday issued a fresh order to cancel Indian citizenship of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh.

The MHA revoked Ramesh’s citizenship on the grounds that he held citizenship of Germany and didn’t fulfill the norms while obtaining Indian citizenship in 2009.

“His misrepresentation/concealment of fact misled the government of India in making its decision initially. Had he revealed the fact that he had not resided in India for one year before making the application, the competent authority in this ministry would not have granted citizenship to him,” the MHA said in a statement.

The statement from the MHA further stated that the competent authority is satisfied that it is not conducive to public good that Chennamaneni continues to be a citizen of India and therefore decided that he ceases to be a citizen of the country.

Ramesh, re-elected to Telangana Assembly from the Vemulawada constituency last year, told IANS that he would move the Telangana High Court again. He had challenged the earlier order of the MHA in 2017.

“The MHA didn’t take the high court orders into consideration while issuing fresh orders,” Ramesh said, adding, “I am confident of getting justice.”

As per updates, the HC in July this year had set aside the MHA order and directed it to hear afresh Ramesh’s submissions and complainant Adi Srinivas, the Congress leader defeated by Ramesh in 2009 elections.

Ramesh’s citizenship issue is pending since 2009 when he was elected as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate. He later joined the TRS and was re-elected in the by-election in 2010. He was elected to the Assembly again in 2014 and 2018.

