PM Modi's Security Lapse in Ferozepur: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday night formed a committee to probe into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during PM Modi's visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on January 5, 2022. Giving details, the Home Ministry said that the three-member committee will be led by Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprising of Shri Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and Shri S. Suresh, IG, SPG.

The Home Ministry further added that the probe panel has been advised to submit the report at the earliest.

The three-member committee will be led by Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprising of Shri Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and Shri S. Suresh, IG, SPG. The committee is advised to submit the report at the earliest. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) January 6, 2022



Earlier in the day, PM Modi briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach during his visit to Punjab, drawing his concern over the serious lapse.

In a tweet, the President’s secretariat said, “President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse.”

PM Modi said after the meeting, “Called on Rashtrapati Ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength.”

Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Modi and expressed his deep concern over the incident. Naidu also expressed the hope that stringent steps will be taken to scrupulously adhere to established security protocol and ensure such a situation doesn’t recur in future, the Vice President’s office said on Twitter.

In a “major security lapse”, the prime minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry.

Apart from the Home Ministry, the Punjab government also has constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a “thorough probe” into lapses during Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

In the meantime, a petition on the matter has been filed in Supreme Court and it is likely to be heard on Friday. The plea has sought preservation of evidence on security arrangements and action against erring officials of Punjab government responsible for the alleged lapse.

Earlier, a bench headed by Chief justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Maninder Singh that the plea of Lawyer’s Voice seeking a court-monitored probe into the breach in security of the prime minister be heard urgently.

The petition filed by Bijan Kumar Singh, vice president, Lawyer’s Voice, termed the Wednesday’s incident as pre-meditated conspiracy to breach the security of the prime minister and bring national security in jeopardy.