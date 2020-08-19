New Delhi: In another development, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday ordered immediate withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary forces personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Eliminate Terrorist in Encounter in Shopian District

The move from the Home Ministry comes after the Centre reviewed the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the union territory (UT).

These 10000 paramilitary forces have been asked to revert to their base locations in the country from where they were mobilised to the UT post the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

As per the directions, a total of 40 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 20 each of the Central Industrial Security Force, the Border Security Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal, will be taken out of Jammu and Kashmir by this week.

A CAPF company has an operational strength of about 100 personnel. The home ministry had last withdrawn about 10 CAPF companies from the UT in May.

With the latest de-induction, the CRPF will have a strength of about 60 battalions (about 1,000 personnel in each battalion) in the Kashmir Valley apart from very few units of other CAPFs.