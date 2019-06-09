New Delhi: The central government on Sunday expressed ‘deep concern’ over incidents of political violence in West Bengal that continues to rock the state even after the conclusion of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Issuing an advisory to West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “It’s strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law&order, peace and public tranquillity. It’s also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in the discharge of their duty”.

The unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people,” an informed source said, quoting the advisory.

This advisory comes in two of a recent clash between TMC and BJP workers in north Kolkata, where at least eight people are feared dead.

While the state BJP sources claimed that five of their activists have been shot dead by the Trinamool backed men and 18 others have gone missing, a senior Trinamool Congress leader alleged three of their party workers have been killed in a bloodied clash that took place in Hatgachi area under Sandeshkhali Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Graphic images of those slain in the Sandeshkhali clash was posted on social media. “Mamata Banerjee is directly responsible for unleashing violence against BJP workers. We will be reaching Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him of the Sandeshkhali killings,” BJP leader Mukul Roy tweeted late on Saturday.

Police have so far confirmed deaths of three political workers comprising two from BJP and one from Trinamool Congress in the incident.

According to locals, the clash between the two groups started over the forceful removal of BJP’s flags on Saturday afternoon. It soon took a violent turn and bullets were flying.

With IANS inputs