New Delhi: A homeless man sleeping on a divider near Nizamuddin police station was crushed to death by a car driven allegedly by an inebriated driver on Friday. Three others who were injured in the mishap are reportedly battling for life at AIIMS.

Reports claimed that the driver of the Honda WRV, Abhishek Dutt was heavily drunk when the mishap took place near Ashram Chowk and Bhogal. A case has been registered against the man under sections 308 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code, news agency ANI reported.

“We heard a crashing sound and rushed to the scene. The driver was saved due to airbags in the car but he could not stand on his own,” a police officer, who pulled Dutt out of the car told Times of India.

The deceased was identified as Arif, a rickshaw puller. His family had come from West Bengal to pay obeisance at the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin and never went back. Arif was the only earning member in his family after his father’s death.

The injured has been identified as Naushad, Sahib and Sheikh Saju. They worked as labourers at PWD construction site.