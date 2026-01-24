Home

News

Homeschooling, Anger, and Tragedy: Man beats 4-year-old daughter to death over homework

Homeschooling, Anger, and Tragedy: Man beats 4-year-old daughter to death over homework

The four-year-old died after her father allegedly beat her for not completing a writing task. Police arrested the accused and sent him on a one-day remand for investigation.

Homeschooling, Anger, and Tragedy: Man beats 4-year-old daughter to death over homework

Crime Story: A tragic and horrific incident has surfaced from Haryana, where a man allegedly beat his minor daughter to death in Faridabad after she failed to answer a mathematical question. The accused, identified as Krishna Jaiswal (31), thrashed her daughter to death after she failed to write numbers up to 50. Police arrested the accused and produced him before a city court, which sent him to a one-day police remand.

What Exactly Happened?

The accused Krishna Jaiswal was nabbed by the police following a complaint filed at Sector 58 police station. Krishna hails from Kheratiya village which is located in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. He, along with his wife and 4-year-old daughter, was living in a rented house in Faridabad. Both Jaiswal and his wife were employed in private companies.

According to police, the incident took place when the accused’s wife went to work during the day, leaving Jaiswal with the minor daughter. The accused asked the minor to write numbers from one to 50.

When the 4-year-old failed to complete the exercise, Jaiswal allegedly lost his cool and started assaulted her, causing fatal injuries.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Krishna Jaiswal (31) allegedly beat his 4-year-old daughter to death after she failed to write numbers up to 50.

The accused was arrested and produced before a city court, which sent him on a one-day police remand.

Jaiswal, his wife, and their daughter were living in a rented house in Faridabad.

The incident happened while the mother was at work, leaving the accused alone with the child,

Accused asked the daughter to write numbers from 1 to 50, failing this, he allegedly started beating her, causing fatal injuries.

The mother alerted the police. The body was taken for postmortem and later handed over to the family

Mother Returned From Work And Found The Girl Lying Dead

When the mother returned home from work, she found the girl lying dead in the house. She immediately informed the police. After getting the distress call, a police team reached the crime scene and took the body into custody.

“A case has been registered and the accused has been taken on police remand for further investigation. After the postmortem examination, the body was handed over to the family,” a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.