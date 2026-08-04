Honey, ghee, coconut water and more: FSSAI cracks down on Dabur’s ‘100% pure’ claims; Is your product on list? Details

The regulator has made it clear that food companies must avoid using absolute claims like "100%" unless they are legally permitted and can be fully substantiated under India's food safety regulations.

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Honey, ghee, coconut water and more: FSSAI cracks down on Dabur's '100% pure' claims; Is your product on list? Details

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed Dabur India to immediately stop selling several food products that carry “100%” claims on their labels. The food regulator said such claims are ambiguous, cannot be verified and may mislead consumers into believing the products are absolutely pure or superior. The order is part of FSSAI’s broader crackdown on misleading food labels and advertisements.

Which Dabur products are affected?

According to FSSAI, the following Dabur food products have been barred from being sold with “100%” claims on their packaging:

Dabur Organic Honey

Dabur Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

Dabur Homemade Coconut Milk

Dabur Sesame Oil

Dabur Cow Ghee

Dabur Virgin Coconut Oil

Dabur Coconut Water

Why did FSSAI take action?

FSSAI said claims such as:

“100% Pure”

“100% Natural”

“100% Organic”

“100% Purity Guaranteed”

“100% Tender Coconut Water”

are not recognised under India’s food safety regulations and can create a false impression about a product’s quality or purity. The regulator believes such wording may influence consumers unfairly and make them think competing products are inferior.

What does the order mean?

The regulator has asked Dabur to stop selling these products with the disputed claims. The company will have to remove or change the “100%” wording from product labels and marketing before the products can continue to be sold in compliance with the rules.

“Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk was marketed with the claim “100% Purity”. Such a claim is not permissible for compound foods under the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018,” the FSSAI pointed out.

The FSSAI also flagged the use of the “Jaivik Bharat” logo on certain products, stating that the certification mark for organic food had been displayed without valid approval from the regulator.

Is this the first time FSSAI has acted?

No. In 2024, FSSAI directed all food businesses to remove “100% Fruit Juice” claims from reconstituted fruit juices, saying such claims were misleading because many of these products contain water and fruit concentrates. In 2025, the regulator also told the Delhi High Court that using “100% Fruit Juice” on such products was not legally permissible under existing food labelling rules.

What has Dabur said?

At the time of the latest order, Dabur had not publicly announced any detailed response to FSSAI’s directive. Earlier, the company had argued in court that its product labels complied with applicable rules and had modified some juice packaging from “100% Fruit Juice” to “100% No Added Sugar and Preservatives” during an earlier dispute with the regulator.

The latest action highlights FSSAI’s stricter approach towards food labelling. The regulator has made it clear that food companies must avoid using absolute claims like “100%” unless they are legally permitted and can be fully substantiated under India’s food safety regulations.