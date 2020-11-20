New Delhi: Hong Kong on Friday banned Air India flights from Delhi for 14 days after some passengers tested positive for coronavirus at the airport. The ban is imposed from November 20 till December 3. Also Read - Hong Kong Suspends Face-To-Face Classes Amid Worsening Pandemic

Notably, this is the fifth time Air India’s flights from India have been banned by the Hong Kong government for bringing passengers who tested positive for the viral infection after arrival. Also Read - Spitting in Public, Violating Social Distancing & Breaking Quarantine Rules To Attract Rs 2000 Fine in Delhi

As per guidelines, passengers from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if they have a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done within 72 hours prior to the journey, according to rules issued by the Hong Kong government in July. Also Read - No Lockdown, Night Curfew Imposed in Madhya Pradesh From Saturday; Essential Services Allowed

Air India has been barred from operating b/w Delhi & Hong Kong from 20th Nov till 3rd Dec. Passengers with Covid Negative test reports done 72 hrs prior to departure, from Labs recognized by ICMR, are allowed to board flights to Hong Kong as required by the authorities: Air India https://t.co/u4c8Qjno2o — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Besides, international passengers are required to undergo post-flight COVID-19 test at the Hong Kong airport.

According to guidelines of Hong Kong government, a pre-flight COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory for all passengers from Bangladesh, India, Ethiopia, France, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa, the UK and the US.

The previous bans on the airline’s Delhi-Hong Kong flights were from August 18 to August 31, September 20 to October 3 and October 17 to October 30, and on its Mumbai-Hong Kong flights during October 28-November 10.

Even though the international flights have been suspended till November 30, Indian passengers were able to fly to Hong Kong under Air Bubble Agreement.