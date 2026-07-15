Honoring a legacy: Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra announces Rs 100-Crore university in memory of father Nand Kishore Goenka

In a moving tribute to his late father, senior industrialist and philanthropist Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra has unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art, Rs 100-crore university in Hisar focused on the art of giving back.

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Dr Subhash Chandra

Noida: Following the final rites of his father, the revered senior industrialist and social worker Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra announced a deeply moving tribute, the establishment of the Shri Nand Kishore Goenka University. This state-of-the-art educational institution will be built on 32 acres of family-owned land located in Agroha, Hisar. The project is backed by an estimated initial investment of approximately Rs 100 crore. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent announcement made by Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra.

Carrying the Torch: A Curriculum Rooted in Philanthropy

Following the cremation services at Goenka Udyan, Dr. Subhash Chandra shared the core vision behind this new academic venture.

To honor and preserve his father’s lifelong dedication to charitable works, the university will introduce a highly specialized and unique curriculum focused entirely on “Social Service and Giving Back to Society.” This program aims to transform a personal legacy of philanthropy into a structured, educational pathway for future generations.

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra announces Shri Nand Kishore Goenka University

“Our entire family is blessed to have been born to such a noble soul. Agroha is not only a sacred land for the entire Agrawal and Vaishya communities, but it has also sent powerful messages of inspiration across India and the world”, Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra said. “Because this region is deeply connected with business, my brothers and I decided to channel resources here. We have signed a strategic agreement with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, to establish this university. It will sit on 32 acres of our family land and will cost around ₹100 crore. Additionally, to carry forward Shri Goenka’s legacy of service, we will introduce a dedicated course focused on social service and community welfare”, Dr. Subhash Chandra added. Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra’s father, Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away in Mumbai on July 13 at the age of 96. As per the recent update, the mortal remains of Nand Kishore Goenka have been placed at A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive, Mumbai, where family members, friends and well-wishers can pay their final respects. Also, it has been informed by the Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra that the last rites will be held on July 15 (Wednesday morning) at Goenka Udyan in Agroha.

“Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year’s life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva,and national service as RSS sayam sevak,” Dr Subhash Chandra posted on X.