Honour Killing: Parents And Brother Strangle 22-Year Old To Death Over Inter-Caste Marriage

A case of honour killing has been reported from Gurugram where allegedly, the parents and brother of a 22-year old have strangled the girl to death over inter-caste marriage. This incident took place in Surheti village.

New Delhi: A case of alleged honour killing has been reported where a 22-year old Gurugram girl was strangled to death by her parents and brother in Gurugram, for wanting to marry someone who is from another caste, against the wishes of the family. The police has informed that the woman has been indentifed as Anjali, who is from Surheti village and had married Sandeep a year ago; Sandeep is from the same village and works at a pub.

Police Arrests Three In Case

According to the police, a complaint was filed against Anjali’s parents and brother, by her husband Sandeep who claimed that his wife was murdered by her own family. Anjali’s father Kuldeep (44), mother Rinki (42) and brother Kunal (20) have been arrested from their native village in Jhajjar district on Friday and sent to police remand for two days. During the interrogation, Anjali’s father accepted that they were not happy with Anjali’s marriage because she went against their wishes and this is the reason why the decided to kill their daughter.

As part of their plan, Anjali’s brother Kunal and his wife went to live with Anjali for a few days and then on Thursday when Anjali’s husband went to his sister’s house and Kunal’s wife went to work, the parents and brother “strangled” her to death. The police has said that the role of Kunal’s wife in the murder is being probed.

Husband Of Deceased Files Complaint

As mentioned earlier, Anjali and Sandeep had been married for a year and were living in a rented flat in Sector 102 in Gurugram. According to the complaint filed by Sandeep, his wife was killed by her parents and brother when has was not at home and then her body was cremated in their village to destroy all evidence in the case.

Sandeep said in his complaint that on Thursday around 1 PM, one of his friends informed him of his wife’s death and how her family members were performing her last rites in their native village. Sandeep then went to their flat but it was locked. The husband of the deceased has claimed that his wife was murdered by her father, mother, brother and brother’s wife and then her body was burnt.

Looking like a case of Honour Killing, after the complaint, an FIR was registered against all four of them under IPC Section 34 (Common Intention), 201 (Hiding Evidence) and 302 (Murder), at Rajendra Park Police Station.

