Chandigarh: Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Wednesday ordered the constitution of two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to fast-track investigations into all five FIRs registered with regard to the hooch tragedy that claimed over 100 lives in the state last week. Also Read - Punjab Hooch Tragedy: In Letter to CM, BJP MP Sunny Deol Seeks 'Impartial' Probe, Death Toll Rises to 110

While DIG (Ferozepur Range) Hardial Singh Mann will head the SIT for investigating FIRs registered in Tarn Taran, IG (Amritsar Border Range) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar would lead the SIT investigating the FIRs registered in Amritsar and Batala. Also Read - Punjab Hooch Tragedy: 'Mind Your Business,' Amarinder Singh Hits Back at Kejriwal For Demanding CBI Probe

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ishwar Singh will supervise investigations by both the SITs. Also Read - Punjab Hooch Tragedy: 12 More Die After Drinking Spurious Liquor, Death Toll Climbs to 98

The police has registered three FIRs in Tarn Taran, and one each in Amritsar Rural and Batala, in connection with the tragedy.

DGP Gupta said that SP-level officers have been, for the first time, appointed Investigating Officers (IOs) in these cases to ensure conviction of the offenders.

The IOs have been directed by the DGP to ensure thorough and comprehensive investigations to unravel the entire links of the culprits both in and outside the state under the SIT supervision.

The IOs will also be responsible for filing final reports expeditiously in the courts concerned under their own signatures, said the DGP.