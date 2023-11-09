Hooch Tragedy: Six Dead In 2 Days After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Haryana, Probe Underway

Police added that the exact cause of the death will be known only after a post-mortem is conducted but police launched an investigation based on the information and enquired about the matter in nearby villages.

Police said while five of them died after some time, one person died at the hospital on Wednesday.

Gurugram: At least six people have died in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district in the last two days due to suspected spurious liquor. Police said investigations are still underway and some people have been rounded up for questioning but the exact cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained.

“We received information on Wednesday afternoon from a hospital about the death of one person. It was stated to be a case of suspected spurious liquor death,” Yamunanagar police official Ganga Ram Punia told PTI.

During the investigation, police said they received information from two villages in the district that three other people were cremated on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday.

Police said they are checking these five cases, along with the one informed by the hospital, as suspected spurious liquor poisoning incidents as they died under suspicious circumstances.

Giving details, police said the deceased were from different age groups and are believed to have consumed the suspected spurious liquor on Tuesday night.

Police said while five of them died after some time, one person died at the hospital on Wednesday. According to police, two more were reported to be undergoing treatment at separate medical facilities.

