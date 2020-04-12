New Delhi: Soon after an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region on Sunday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and prayed for the safety of all. Also Read - Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quake Measuring 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits National Capital, no Loss of Life or Property Reported

"Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you," Kejriwal said in a tweet.



The development comes as the mild earthquake in the Delhi-NCR prompted panic-stricken people to rush out of their homes.

The National Centre for Seismology stated that the quake occurred at 5.45 PM with its epicentre in Delhi at the depth of 8 km. However, there was no immediate report of any damage in the incident.

Locals stated that the tremors were felt for several seconds and many people rushed out of their homes. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 28.7 N and Longitude 77.2 E.