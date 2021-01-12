New Delhi: Reviewing India’s preparedness in the aftermath of Ladakh standoff and amid ongoing tensions with China, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday said that the country’s defence is fully prepared to deal with any threat facing the nation. Also Read - ‘Negligence of Duty’: Pakistan Suspends Power Plant Staff Day After Massive Power Outage

Addressing the annual press conference, ahead of Army Day, General Naravane said, "The last year was full of challenges and we had to walk the talk and meet the challenges. We did so and came out on the top. The main challenge was COVID-19 and the situation at the northern borders."

Speaking on the situation in Ladakh, he said, "We have maintained a high state of alertness all along the northern borders. We are hoping for a peaceful solution but are ready to meet any eventuality. All logistics are taken care of."

“Pakistan continues to embrace terrorism. We have zero-tolerance for terror,” General Naravane said.

“We reserve our right to respond at a time and place of our own choosing and with precision. This is a clear message we have sent across.

“Pakistan and China together form a potent threat and the threat of collusivity cannot be wished away,” the Army chief said.

Even though we have more troops at high altitude, cold injury casualties this year have remained constant with the past. It was 0.13 per cent last year and is 0.15 per cent this year, the Army chief said.

General Naravane further noted that PLA troops occupy traditional training areas every year and with winter and completion of their training period, training areas are vacated. “Fair to assume those troops who were in-depth areas in Tibetan Plateau have gone back and that’s the reduction in strength on the plateau.”

“There has been no decrease in strength either on their side (China) or our side as far as the friction points are concerned,” General Naravane said.

“Talks (between India and China) will be used to address the issues on the basis of mutual and equal security. I am confident that we would be able to resolve the issue,” he asserted.

We need to restructure and enhance our capabilities considering what has happened last year, he said.

With Agency inputs